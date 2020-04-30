Baker County’s ban on camping and other overnight actitivies along the Snake River corridor at the county’s eastern border, in effect since April 3, ends today, April 30.
County commissioners instituted the ban on overnight recreation, including fishing, after receiving numerous complaints that visitors, most from outside Oregon, had been congregating along the river, failing to comply with social distancing guideines.
County officials remind visitors to continue to maintain social distancing and properly dispose of all waste.
Developed recreation sites remain closed on public land managed by the Forest Service and BLM, although public land itself is open.
Visit www.bakercountycovid19.com for links to information about restrictions or closures.
