In a change announced Tuesday, all Baker High School students will be joining seventh- and eighth-graders in a return to in-person classes one day each week beginning Monday.
Baker High School originally had planned to offer all-day in-person instruction beginning Nov. 9 to about 100 students who were failing classes under the comprehensive distance learning plan in place since Sept. 8.
Superintendent Mark Witty credited Greg Mitchell, BHS principal, with devising a plan that would allow students to rotate through in-person classes in four separate groups. Mitchell said he worked with his staff to develop a system that would allow all students to socialize and work together with their classmates as well as interact with their teachers one day a week.
The four groups attending one day per week each will meet the state guidelines that require students to have contact with fewer than 50 people per week at school.
Mitchell was working Wednesday on two separate lunch schedules aimed at meeting those guidelines as well. Students are divided into one group of 102, two groups of 98 and one group of 96.
Students not in class, at both BMS and BHS, will continue to study at home the other three days a week.
Mitchell said that once it became apparent that the once-a-week schedule would work, plans to shift gears were put into place.
“We thought if we can get everybody in one day a week we should,” he said. “And we should do it as soon as we can.”
The change in the high school’s plans also required adjustments to the middle school schedule announced by Skye Flanagan, BMS principal, last week. The changes were needed to accommodate schedules of staff members who teach both middle school and high school classes, Flanagan stated in a Facebook message to families posted Tuesday.
Witty said he was happy that all high school students also will return to in-person classes, if only for one day a week.
“I think this is a better system,” he said. “It helps every student have an opportunity to start building a more personal relationship with their class and touch points with the teachers,” he said.
Plans will remain in place to help those students who are not succeeding under the comprehensive distance education system, Witty said.
The District hopes that by January the number of COVID-19 cases in the county will have dropped to a level that would allow students in Grades 7-12 to attend in-person classes at least two days a week in larger cohort groups.
“The numbers in the county continue to be somewhat alarming,” Witty said.
While there is “a pathway” to getting students back to the classroom for more than one day a week, the numbers must first come down, he said.
“I would love to target January to move into 50%,” he said. “But the county health department has to have the capacity to do contact tracing and we have to have the ability to tell where every student was at every point in time.”
As the usual November holidays lead into a 2-week-long Christmas break, Witty says he hopes the quick start next week will help the District refine the process and prepare for bringing larger groups back to in-person classes when the new year begins.
“We do want to get kids in school and we know they’ll do better if they are,” he said.
