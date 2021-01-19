Mark Witty, Baker School District superintendent, announced Tuesday that students at Baker Middle School and Baker High School will start attending in-person classes two days per week on Jan. 25.
Those students have been taking in-person classes one day per week since Nov. 9.
In a press release, Witty said the district can expand in-person classes for middle school and high school students to every other day based on new guidelines the Oregon Department of Education released Tuesday.
Specifically, the guidelines increase the size of the cohort group that students can be in contact with weekly from the current 50 to 100, Witty said.
“Bringing a larger cohort onto campus could impact the number of contact tracing calls required in the event of a positive COVID diagnosis,” Witty said. “Baker County Health officials have agreed to this plan and believe they have the capacity to manage the additional contact tracing that may be required under the expanded in-person instruction model at the secondary level. We are prepared to lend additional contact tracing support to the Health Department, should it be needed.”
"This is a great day," Witty said. “We appreciate the patience families have shown as we worked toward increasing time for our secondary students and will continue to follow the RS/SL protocols to keep our students, families and staff safe and healthy.”
