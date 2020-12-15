The Baker School District has announced that a Baker Middle School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, three BMS staff members will be quarantined, Superintendent Mark Witty stated in a press release. Staff members will return at various times based on quarantine times recommended by the Baker County Health Department. All will return for in-person instruction after winter break, Witty said.
The superintendent stated that 160 students in kindergarten through sixth grade have been temporarily quarantined from Oct. 14, the date they returned to in-person instruction, up to Monday, Dec. 14, with 7 of those students testing positive for the coronavirus.
Another 52 employees have been quarantined since July 1, with 17 of those quarantines having been directed by the school district, he said. As of Monday, six of those people were determined to have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“Contact tracing has confirmed all positive cases resulted from exposure outside of the school environment,” Witty stated in the press release.
Witty said he and other regional school leaders are continuing to advocate that the Jan. 4 deadline for lifting the “safe harbor” standing of schools in sparsely populated counties of fewer than 30,000 people continue after the Jan. 4 return to classes. The safe harbor standing has allowed students to return to in-person classes despite a steady rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the county.
“I am optimistic that we will get a waiver of that date,” Witty said Monday. “But I don’t have it in front of me yet.”
Witty said he expects to hear from the Oregon Department of Education by Wednesday whether those schools will be able to continue with in-person classes in the new year despite the surge in county cases.
“We’re working diligently with state leaders to tell our story,” Witty said. “I think it demonstrates that we can stay in school safely.”
