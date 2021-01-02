Students at Baker Middle School and Baker High School could return to in-person classes for two days per week, instead of the current one, later this month.
In a press release Thursday, Dec. 31, Mark Witty, Baker School District superintendent, addressed the possible effects of Gov. Kate Brown’s recent decision to make COVID-19 precautions for school districts advisory rather than mandatory.
Witty said the district will still have to comply with limits on the number of students who can be on the middle school and high school campuses. The Oregon Department of Education is supposed to release updated limits by Jan. 19.
Witty said the district might be able to increase the current group sizes at the middle school and high school to enable students to attend school two days per week.
Students at those schools have been taking in-person classes one day per week since Nov. 9.
“I will be working closely with the Baker County Health Department to determine if they believe they have the capacity to effectively manage the contact tracing necessary to accommodate these larger cohort sizes,” Witty said.
The superintendent doesn’t expect to make any changes before the second semester starts on Jan. 25. Witty said elementary students will continue to attend in-person classes each school day, as they have since Oct. 14.
“I’m appreciative of the governor’s change in practice,” Witty said. “Allowing some of these decisions to be made at the local level shows a measure of trust for those of us who have been practicing in-person school in a responsible, safe manner.”
Eight district students and six employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Witty said investigations showed those people were infected somewhere other than at school.
