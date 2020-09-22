With two weeks of online classes finished in the Baker School District, families and school staff continue to face the challenges of fine-tuning the system.
Superintendent Mark Witty said attendance is running high. In fact, Haines School had perfect attendance during the first week, Witty said.
But there have been glitches in the transfer from the former Schoolmaster school information system computer software to the new PowerSchool system.
Tracking attendance is among the functions of the computer information system that also helps schools with scheduling, registration and other administrative functions.
Witty said requirements for tracking attendance are guided by the Oregon Department of Education’s Comprehensive Distance Education companion to “Ready Schools, Safe Leaners.” That guide also includes guidance for in-person school sessions and hybrid models in which students attend a mix of in-person and distance learning classes.
Required attendance tracking under the ODE guidelines calls for attendance to be taken at least once per day for all enrolled students in kindergarten through grade 5 or 6, who are in self-contained classrooms, regardless of the instructional model.
For secondary students, which in the Baker School District includes those in Grades 7-12 who attend subjects by class rather than in self-contained classrooms, attendance must be taken at least once for each scheduled class that day, the ODE regulations state.
Alternative programs are required to report attendance at least once for each scheduled interaction with each student. Reported hours of instruction are those hours in which the student was present.
Online schools, which had previously used an attendance process for two check-ins per week, will be required to follow Comprehensive Distance Learning requirements for recording attendance, the regulations state.
The Oregon Department of Education’s attendance requirements also emphasize the need to make expectations clear to families.
“Provide families with clear and concise descriptions of student attendance and participation expectations as well as family involvement expectations that take into consideration the home environment, caregiver’s work schedule, and mental/physical health,” the document states.
The document further defines what constitutes attendance, stating that it includes both participation in class activities and interaction with a licensed teacher or educational assistants and paraprofessionals in programs designed by the teacher.
For example, interactions could include:
• Participating in a video class
• Communication from the student to the teacher via chat, text message, communication app or email.
• A phone call between the teacher or other instructor and the student or, for younger students, with the student’s parent or guardian.
• Posting completed school work to a learning management system or web-based platform or by email.
• Turning in completed school work on a given day.
The attendance requirements call for students to be reported absent for the day when there is no evidence of student interaction during a 24-hour period of a scheduled school day, the ODE document states.
“We still have a few bugs to work out,” Witty said. “But the rules are there and we’re following the guidelines.”
And although he maintains that the PowerSchool system was the best choice for the district, Witty said the transition hasn’t been quite as smooth as he had hoped.
Enrollment is at about 1,660, down slightly from the 1,695 students included in the 2020-21 District budget, but Witty said it’s still a bit early to come up with an accurate number.
“Even in normal years, I hesitate to say that number is accurate,” Witty said. “You need to wait till the third or fourth week — it takes a little bit of time.”
About 80 families are enrolled in the Baker Virtual Academy, the District’s new all online school modeled after programs in place at the Baker Web Academy. About 10 children whose families had misunderstood that the program was a total online school changed their minds once the difference was explained to them. They have opted back to the comprehensive distance education, Witty said. And enrollment at Eagle Cap Innovative Junior/Senior High School was at about 152 by the end of last week, he said.
Students are on a bit of an honor system while participating in online learning, Witty acknowledges.
“It requires kids to take more ownership of their learning and take responsibility for it,” he said. “That’s not a bad thing. Things are in place to try to hold them accountable.”
Families are being asked to give their comments about how the school year is going so far through the ParentSquare communication system.
“By and large, the feedback has been ‘wow, this is better than we could have imagined,’ with some great ideas on how we can improve,” Witty said of the new technology in place for livestreaming instruction this fall.
“We’re light-speed away from what we were doing last spring,” he said of the online learning put in place from the end of March through the end of the school year in June when Gov. Kate Brown ordered all schools to move to online learning in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
And Witty said improvements are being made weekly.
“We need to make adjustments day by day because the learning curve is that steep,” he said.
An additional person has been added to the Chaves Consulting technology team that works in the District to help prepare for the October opening of the Baker Early Learning Center, Witty said.
He will update the Baker School Board on the Comprehensive Distance Learning Model during its meeting this Thursday.
The Board will first meet in a work session beginning at 4:30 p.m. to discuss issues related to placing a bond measure to fund District improvements on the ballot in May 2021.
An executive (closed to the public) session to discuss contract negotiations will begin at 5:30 p.m. prior to the 6 p.m. open meeting.
The Board will continue to meet through Zoom livestreaming sessions. More information is available by calling the District Office at 541-524-2260.
