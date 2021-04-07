The Baker School District on Wednesday, April 7 confirmed what it had had been planning, and expected to happen — students in grades 7 through 12 will return to full in-person classes on Monday, April 12.
The final step in the process happened Wednesday morning when school district met with officials from the Baker County Health Department.
The meeting was prompted by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the county — 79 new cases reported during a two-week period ending April 3, compared with 24 cases during the previous two-week period.
But according to a press release from the school district, Health Department officials supported the district's plan. Case numbers have declined over the past several days, and there is no evidence that the virus has been spread in schools. Students in grades K-6 have been attending in-person classes four days per week, the district's usual schedule, since Oct. 14. Students in grades 7-12 returned to in-person classes one day per week on Nov. 9, and to two days per week Jan. 25.
"We are confident that our strong partnership with the Baker School District will allow our secondary students to return to full-tine, in-person learning in a safe way on Monday," Nancy Staten, the Health Department's director, said in the press release. "Together, we can ensure that all health and safety protocols are followed for the benefit of the community, while allowing secondary students to return to the many supports they have missed since moving away from full-time, in-person learning as a result of the current pandemic."
Baker Schools Superintendent Mark Witty said: “We are excited for students in grades 7-12 to join those in grades PreK-6 who have had the opportunity for full-time, in-person instruction since last October. We have been successful in providing full-time, in-person instruction to our younger students in the midst of the current pandemic; and we look forward to providing that option for our secondary students again on Monday. As more individuals within our community have become vaccinated, we are thankful to be able
to move closer to normal and provide the increased supports of full-time, in-person learning to all the students in our District.”
