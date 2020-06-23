The Baker School District is planning regular classes for elementary students this fall, with students in grades 7 through 12 divided into two groups that rotate every other day, with one group attending classes at school while the other takes the same class online.
According to a press release from Superintendent Mark Witty, "The guiding principle for our teams has been to create a safe environment for students, staff and the community while striving to implement as much in-person instruction as possible."
See more in Thursday's issue of the Baker City Herald.
