The Baker School District will no longer require students to wear face masks for outdoor activities, including PE classes, recesses and sports.
Spectators at outdoor events also will not be required to wear masks.
Physical distancing and capacity requirements will not change. Baker County is under the high risk level based on state rules, which limits the number of people at outdoor sporting events to 75.
Students and staff will continue to wear face coverings on buses and inside schools.
The changes are in response to new guidance from the Oregon Department of Education and were made in partnership with the Baker County Health Department, according to an email to the Herald from Lindsey McDowell, the school district’s public information and communications coordinator.
