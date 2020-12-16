Baker School District students will continue to attend in-person classes under the current schedule when they return to school after the Christmas break on Jan. 4.
State officials announced Wednesday that they will extend the "Safe Harbor" exemption that allows in-person classes even in counties, like Baker, that have other restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
That exemption had been slated to expire Jan. 4.
Baker Superintendent Mark Witty said recently that he was optimistic that the state would extend the exemption.
“State officials listened,” Witty said in a press release Wednesday. “I appreciate that they have taken into account our data as well as other school districts information which strongly supports that we can operate in-person school safely without contributing to the spread of COVID-19."
Since Oct. 14, Baker students in grades kindergarten through sixth grade have attended in-person classes four days per week.
Since Nov. 9, students at Baker Middle School and Baker High School have had in-person classes one day per week.
