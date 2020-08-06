The Baker School District will start the school year Sept. 8 with distance learning for all grades, according to a press release from the district today.
"The Board of Directors recognized that families, students and staff need to have a clear direction regarding the instructional model that will be in place to start the 20-21 school year. Therefore, they determined to announce that school will start with a comprehensive distance learning model for all grades," the press release states.
