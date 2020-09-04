With the opening of online classes just three days away, Baker School District administrators are hoping the extra training staff members received prior to the Sept. 8 opening of comprehensive distance learning will help the year begin without too many hitches.
Geno Bates, South Baker Intermediate School principal, said Thursday morning that most of his students have picked up their Chromebook laptop computers and are registered for the new year.
The computers were distributed Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the school.
“We’re down to about a handful,” Bates said of students who hadn’t registered as of Thursday.
Bates said he’s expecting about 270 South Baker fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders will take remote classes, watching their teachers via computers on a defined schedule.
Another 28 or 29 South Baker students will study independently by watching recorded online classes in the Baker Virtual Academy.
The Baker School District developed the online system for students in kindergarten through sixth grade based on programs and platforms that have been used by Baker Web Academy since it was started in 2008, Superintendent Mark Witty said.
Even though enrollment is down this year at South Baker, staff was added in preparation for the possibility of returning to in-person classes later in the year, Bates said.
This year’s fourth-grade class has 39 fewer students than last year’s sixth-grade class, which has moved on to Baker Middle School, Bates said.
Still, six teachers were needed for each grade level at the school. Last year there were five teachers per grade level.
Because teacher availability is at a premium, Bates said three of his specialists will be returning to classroom teaching positions this year, including the school’s dean of students, Cassie Moore, who will teach students in the all online program; math coach, Jandy Eskew, will teach fifth grade; and Title I math and reading teacher Dawn O’Grady will teach fourth grade. The Title I instruction will be embedded in each classroom, but the other two positions, math coach and dean of students, are luxuries the school will do without in the coming year, Bates said.
The additional teachers were needed to keep class sizes low in preparation for returning to in-person classes. Gov. Kate Brown’s guidelines for schools offering in-person instruction require 35 square feet of classroom space per student to meet safe social distancing recommendations.
As the comprehensive distance learning instruction begins, the student bodies at both South Baker Intermediate and Brooklyn Primary School, which has grades 1-3, will be separated into two groups. Group A students will receive instruction from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with their teachers available from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Group B students will have online classes from noon to 3 p.m. with teachers’ office hours set from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
During the first week of school, students will attend classes Tuesday through Friday to make up for the day off on Monday because of the Labor Day holiday.
During a Baker School Board meeting in August, Jodi Thew, the district’s director of special programs and curriculum, said students will meet virtually with their teachers and classmates through the Zoom videostreaming computer app. Assignments will be given to be completed during the remainder of the day and paraprofessional educators will provide tutoring.
Students in Grades 7-12 will attend classes through a seven-period day for 30 to 40 minutes per class and a 5- to 15-minute break between classes. Teachers have office hours from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and tutoring will be available from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thew said.
Students in Grades 7-12 who choose the total online system will receive instruction through Eagle Cap Innovative Junior/Senior High School.
Witty said Thursday that the total number of students who have chosen the total online instruction is about 125 in Grades 7-12 and about 93 students in Grades K-6.
While the District hopes to move to in-person instruction as soon as possible, the Baker School Board and administrators will be keeping an eye on the county’s coronavirus numbers with the governor’s new metrics — announced Aug. 11 — in mind.
The new metrics were developed specifically for schools in low population density counties with fewer than 6 people per square mile, such as Baker.
Under the metrics, schools in low population density counties can have in-person classes by working with their local health officials to determine that there is no community spread and that the total COVID-19 cases in the prior three weeks were 30 or fewer, with less than half of the cases reported in the last week of the three-week period.
As the school district staff was preparing for the reopening of schools the week of Aug. 24, one of the employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Witty announced the positive case among his staff on Aug. 27, stating that the one who tested positive was quarantining at home. Only one other employee was in close contact with that person, and also self-quarantined, Witty said Thursday.
“The process worked,” Witty said of holding the spread of the virus to just two people.
“The systems in place worked, by physical distancing, wearing face masks and sanitation practices, we lessened the chance of infection in our district and among our staff,” Witty said.
The focus for now is on working any bugs out of the online learning system and continuing to follow the safety protocols, he said.
He urged any parents who have not yet registered their students or picked up Chromebooks or iPads or who need help securing adequate bandwidth to connect their child’s computer with the District system to call their child’s building principal to make arrangements as soon as possible.
“We’ll go above and beyond to make sure they get their equipment,” Witty said.
And, in the meantime, Witty said the District will be watching the metrics and how they apply in Baker County to allow the schools to move to in-person instruction as soon as possible..
But he doesn’t want to jump into in-person instruction only to have to jump out again because of an increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in the community.
The schools will rely on the advice of the Baker County Health Department and continue to ask community members to follow the safety protocols established to help stem the spread of COVID-19, which would hasten the District’s ability to offer in-person classes.
“It’s important we stick to a path for a period of time,” Witty said, for the benefit of both the staff and the students and their families.
