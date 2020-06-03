Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett is confident that state officials will allow the county to move into the second phase of the state’s reopening plan starting Friday.
That would allow theaters and bowling alleys to reopen, and it would also increase the number of people allowed to attend church services to 250 so long as they comply with social distancing.
The current limit is 25 people.
“I don’t see any reason we wouldn’t be approved,” Bennett said on Wednesday afternoon.
Gov. Kate Brown was scheduled to announce today which counties can move into phase two.
During a press conference Wednesday morning, Brown specifically mentioned the increase in the number of people allowed to attend church services during phase two.
Brown said that would “allow more Oregonians in the appropriate counties to participate in a showing of faith with their fellow Oregonians.”
Brown said she understands that attending church is “a source of comfort” for many people.
Bennett said Baker County exceeds the state’s criteria for moving from phase 1, which started May 15, to phase 2. These include the ability to do contact tracing in the case of positive tests, and sufficient health care capacity to accommodate a 20% increase in suspected or confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations.
As of Wednesday, Baker County had had a single confirmed case. It was reported on May 6.
Bennett said although he is pleased that the governor’s phase 2 guidelines are almost identical to what the county requested in a proposal last month, county officials are still waiting for detailed guidelines for festivals and similar events.
Those are crucial, he said, because organizers of Miners Jubilee and other events are waiting to decide whether to go ahead with those events.
