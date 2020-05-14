Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is scheduled to announce at 10 a.m. today which counties can begin the first phase of reopening their economies on Friday.
Baker County was the first county to submit a reopening proposal, and Commissioner Mark Bennett said this morning that it's "looking good" for the county to get official approval later today.
During phase one many businesses that have been closed or restricted since mid March can reopen, including bars, restaurants and beauty salons, albeit with social distancing and other guidelines in place.
This story will be updated later this morning.
