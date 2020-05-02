The focus on year-end school events has had to change this year, especially for students at Baker High School — and even more specifically for graduating seniors.
Superintendent Mark Witty has announced that because of the coronavirus pandemic, the June 7 commencement ceremony will be conducted in drive-thru fashion, with diplomas being presented to graduates in their cars.
The plan was developed through conversations between the school administration, staff, student body officers, government officials and the senior parent group, Witty said.
BHS principal Greg Mitchell said Friday that discussions began even earlier. After Gov. Kate Brown announced in early April that schools would remain closed for the rest of the academic year, more than 200 school administrators throughout the state began brainstorming how to handle this year’s graduation ceremonies, meeting each Thursday.
“It was quite a process, actually,” Mitchell said.
Parents and students were behind the push to offer a drive-thru diploma handoff in many schools around the state, he said. His staff leadership team and senior class officers began discussing how that would work at Baker High School.
Next, seniors were surveyed about their preferences on not only graduation, but also on how to handle the senior awards night, senior assembly and senior party.
Through that process, students agreed that they would also like to include a citywide procession of vehicles carrying graduates and their families through Baker City. (One graduate will be allowed per vehicle, and the car will be driven by a parent or guardian to ensure safety and to avoid distracted driving).
Here are preliminary plans for how it will be organized:
Graduates and their families will meet in vehicles at a staging area at the Baker Sports Complex parking lot at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7. They will proceed south on Fifth Street to the bus lane in front of BHS where Mitchell, wearing a mask and gloves for the students’ protection, will award diplomas to graduates, who are expected to be seated in the passenger side of their vehicles.
Graduates will wear their caps and gowns, cords and medals. Vehicles can be decorated.
BHS and Baker Technical Institute staff members will be encouraged to line the sidewalk to greet and congratulate students as they drive by.
The diploma presentations will be live-streamed on the internet and recorded for posting later as well.
Valedictorian and other keynote speeches will be pre-recorded with Elkhorn Media and posted online for viewing during the parade. Mitchell said the seniors chose Summer Curry, a member of the BHS maintenance staff and a military veteran who served tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq, to speak at this year’s graduation.
Mitchell said he expects to award diplomas to 110 BHS graduates and 15 students from Eagle Cap Innovative High School who are joining this year’s BHS ceremony rather than having their own as they have in the past because of the logistics involved in the planning process.
As the ceremony continues, and the vehicles pass through the bus lane, they will gather in the student parking lot to prepare for the parade through town.
City Manager Fred Warner Jr. said Friday that the city is coordinating plans to lead the procession and to control traffic through intersections as the vehicles make their way from the high school to Main Street.
Warner said the city did not believe the Oregon Department of Transportation would allow the streets to be closed during the pandemic and the city did not believe a closure was needed.
A police cruiser will lead the procession, he said. The plan calls for vehicles to make their way from the parking lot and travel west on E Street to 10th Street and then to turn south on 10th and then east onto Broadway, traveling to Second Street and again turning south.
The procession will then travel to Auburn Avenue and travel east to Main Street where it will proceed north before dispersing in the area of Main and Madison streets.
Warner said either two police cars, or one police vehicle and one fire department vehicle, will travel behind the procession.
“We believe we’ll probably have some volunteers at the lights on 10th and Broadway and Main streets to stop traffic as the procession is going by,” Warner said. “We won’t allow cross traffic.”
Some public works employees probably will be asked to help control traffic at Auburn Avenue and Main Street to provide extra help with vehicles coming in from the freeway and Highway 7, he said.
“It will be a Sunday afternoon, so traffic should be light,” Warner said.
City officials will work with the downtown association to maintain social distancing on the sidewalks for those who want to line the streets to honor the graduates.
Although the ceremony is more than a month away, Warner expects some kind of social distancing to remain in force by June 7.
“I don’t know how many people will come out,” he said. “I think it’s doable with the social distancing we have now. I think people will respect the celebration.”
The traditional graduation night party has been canceled, but the senior parent organization is planning to host a “Virtual Senior Party,” Mitchell said. Prizes and gifts that seniors receive during the party will be available to be picked up at the front of BHS the morning of June 8, he said.
Another aspect of the recognition that goes to seniors each year prior to graduation, the traditional Senior Awards Night, also has been canceled, Mitchell said. The event will be replaced with a “Virtual Senior Awards Ceremony,” to be recorded by District staff with District personnel announcing the recipients of scholarships and other awards. The ceremony will be posted online the night it originally had been scheduled: Wednesday, May 27.
A virtual senior assembly featuring the traditional senior slide program is scheduled for June 3. It also will be live-streamed and recorded.
The senior parent group also is working with area businesses to honor the Class of 2020 with window displays featuring students’ yearbook photos.
Lawn signs are being created by the District print shop for display on front lawns of the seniors’ homes. A survey is being conducted to determine if some families would prefer to opt out of that program.
More information is available by calling Witty at the District Office at 541-524-2260 or by emailing him at mark.witty@bakersd.org. Mitchell is available by calling BHS at 541-524-2600 or by email at greg.mitchell@bakersd.org
