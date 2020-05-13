Baker County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey is supporting a lawsuit filed last week against Oregon Gov. Kate Brown by a Baker City church and other plaintiffs who contend the governor's coronavirus emergency declaration exceeded the 30-day limit set in the Oregon Constitution.
Harvey is one of 11 people, including several other Baker County residents, who are named in a motion seeking to named as intervenors in support of the lawsuit.
Among the other proposed intervenors are two elected officials from Grant County — Sheriff Glenn Palmer and his brother, Commissioner Sam Palmer.
Baker County residents who are also listed in the motion to intervene, which was filed Tuesday in Baker County Circuit Court, are Jerry Shaw, Matthew Cunningham, Jacob Brown, Samuel Brown and Douglass Hills.
The proposed intervenors are represented by Kevin Mannix, a Salem attorney and former state legislator.
Harvey said Wednesday morning that he filed as an intervenor as an individual and as a business owner, not in his capacity as an elected county commissioner.
Harvey owns a home-building company.
“This has affected my business and the industry I have supported for 40 years,” he said. “It has also affected the entire county, and that bothers the hell out of me.”
Harvey said he agrees with the plaintiffs, including lead plaintiff Elkhorn Baptist Church in Baker City, that a section in the Oregon Constitution limits the governor to declaring a public health emergency for 30 days, unless both houses of the Oregon Legislature, by at least a three-fifths vote, agree to extend the emergency.
Harvey, in an affidavit included with the motion to intervene in the lawsuit, wrote that although he is chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, “I am expressing my interest in my personal capacity. In my personal capacity, I am a home builder and I see the strains on the home construction market which are developing. The agriculture community and the tourism community, which are the two largest elements of the Baker County economy, have been hard hit by the direct and indirect efforts of the Governor’s Executive Orders relating to the coronavirus pandemic; even though farming has been exempt, our farmers are connected with all other segments of our economy and their capability has been hampered by the overall restrictions imposed by the Executive Orders.”
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH the Government officials have taken over and WE THE PEOPLE need to stand up for what is right. And what is going on is WRONG Kate Brown has stepped over the line for being responsible. She has become Irresponsible in her duties of being the Governor of Oregon and must be stopped,this is a step in the right direction. To show that Oregon has suffered enough over her personal views rather than the betterment of the state of Oregon
