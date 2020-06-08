The Baker City Bull and Bronc riding events have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The events had been set for July 17 (bronc riding) and July 18 (bull riding) at the Baker County Fairgrounds.
The rodeo events take place the same weekend at Miners Jubilee.
Shelly Cutler, director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the Miners Jubilee, said she doesn't plan to decide until the first week of July whether it will possible to have some version of the festival.
Cutler acknowledged Monday that the cancellation of the rodeo events, which aren't officially part of the Jubilee but are a major attraction during the weekend, makes it more of a challenge to plan the Jubilee.
The bull and bronc riding were added earlier this year to the schedule for the Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions tour, and were slated to be televised for the first time.
In a press release today, Jason Mattox, president of the Challenge of Champions, wrote:
"It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the cancellation of this year’s Baker City Bronc & Bull Riding (due to take place July 17 & 18, 2020). Fortunately we will be back July 16 & 17, 2021!
We know that this will come as an enormous disappointment, not only to the fans, the community, sponsors, contestants, staff, and the committees who were due to participate in the event.
This is not a decision we have taken lightly and there are two overriding concerns that have caused us to make this decision at this time.
First is the uncertainty caused by the fact that the State of Oregon has called for the ban on events until a minimum time frame of September 2020. This announcement makes the probability of factors outside our control forcing us to cancel the show at the last minute much higher.
Second, our primary concern is always the responsibility we feel towards everyone involved in our events. Due to the uncertainty of the current situation in the State of Oregon, we feel it is better to cancel this year’s event and plan to come back with an even greater event next year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.