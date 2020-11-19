Baker County will receive more than $500,000 to distribute to businesses affected by COVID-19-related closures and restrictions, and restaurants and other hospitality businesses will be the highest priority for the money.
“A large part of the focus will be the hospitality industry, which is taking the brunt of it,” County Commissioner Mark Bennett said on Wednesday morning.
Bennett said he learned about the money Tuesday afternoon through an email from an official in Gov. Kate Brown’s office.
It’s not clear whether there will be restrictions on how the county distributes the money, such as limits per business, Bennett said.
In a press release announcing that the state would distribute $55 million statewide, the governor’s office said “counties will be responsible for deciding how businesses apply to receive funds.”
“We’re trying to make sure we have a good solid plan” to distribute the money as soon as it’s available, Bennett said.
In an email to the county commissioners Leah Horner, regional solutions director and jobs and economic policy advisor to the governor, wrote that there will be a “minimum allocation of $500,000 per county and a population based distribution on top of that. We are working on more details around ensuring that the business loss occurred in 2020 but can be paid out in early 2021, as well as the specific allocation and contracts.”
