The Baker County Economic Development Department hopes to distribute $200,000 in grants of up to $5,000 to local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal money, disbursed by Business Oregon, is available to businesses that have been operating for at least one year and that meet income eligibility limits either for the business owner or for employees.
To qualify, applicants must either be self-employed and meet income requirements, or have five or fewer employees. Businesses with more than five employees can also qualify if some of the workers meet income guidelines.
In Baker County the income guidelines are:
•1-person household, annual income of $32,200 or less
• 2-person, $36,800
• 3-person, $41,400
• 4-person, $46,000
• 5-person, $49,700
• 6-person, $53,400
• 7-person, $57,050
• 8-person, $60,750
Jeff Nelson, with the Small Business Development Center at Blue Mountain Community College, said he and Bryan Tweit, the county’s economic developer, are trying to spread the word to businesses about the new grants.
He said some businesses have been busier this summer than they were during the spring, early in the pandemic, but with the generally slower winter season approaching some will struggle.
“July and August are better than it was in March but they’re still down from last year, so they don’t have that cushion to go through the winter,” Nelson said. “And we’re going to hopefully help some of those businesses also.
“It’s just finding out which (grant program) they qualify for and where the need is at and that’s what we’re really working on right now,” he said.
Business owners can learn more and apply through a link on the Baker County Economic Development Facebook page.
More information is also available from:
• Bryan Tweit, bakercountyedc@gmail.com, 541-523-5460
• Jeff Nelson, jnelson@bluecc.edu, 541-403-2003
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.