Each of the nine Baker County residents who has either tested positive for COVID-19 recently, or who is considered a presumptive case, has been very cooperative in talking with Baker County Health Department investigators.
“We’ve had very, very positive relationships with everyone that’s been identified,” Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said on Friday afternoon.
But Bennett said county officials do have concerns about some people who might have been in close contact with an infected resident.
Bennett said county officials have fielded calls from business owners and from residents who heard people making statements that suggested some people who were in close contact with an infected person did not heed the advice from the Health Department to self-isolate for 14 days.
“That concerns us,” Bennett said.
He said Health Department officials have interviewed all of the people who tested positive or are presumptive cases, which means they have not tested positive but they have had symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and they have been in close contact with someone who did test positive.
Bennett said one of the key reasons for those interviews is to identify people who might have been in close contact with an infected person. Close contact means being closer than 6 feet from the person for at least 15 minutes, Bennett said.
Contact tracers then try to get in touch with anybody who meets that criterion. Tracers ask those people to voluntarily self-isolate. Bennett noted that the county has no authority to require people to do so.
“You are asked to do so as a courtesy to others,” he said. “We really want to encourage people to help slow the spread.”
Bennett said Baker County’s case total remained at 10 on Friday. There have been nine positive tests or presumptive cases reported since June 30.
Five of those are U.S. Forest Service employees, two of whom shared a home and three others who frequently visited the home. Four of the five tested positive and one is a presumptive case.
