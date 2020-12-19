Baker County’s number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped slightly over the past two weeks.
But the rate of new infections remains above what it was until the last week of October.
For the seven-day period Dec. 11-17, the county reported 32 new cases.
That compares with 34 cases for the previous seven-day period (Dec. 4-10) and 49 cases for the week before that (Nov. 27-Dec. 3).
Case investigations conducted by the Baker County Health Department show that parties and other private gatherings continue to be a source of some of the infections, said Nancy Staten, the department’s director.
The surge in cases over the past eight weeks — 265 of the county’s 384 cases, as of Thursday, or 69%, have been reported since Oct. 26 — has put Baker County in the extreme risk category under state standards.
That subjects the county to the tightest restrictions, including on restaurants, through at least Dec. 31.
Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery, or outdoor dining, so long as Baker County remains in the extreme risk category.
To move down into the high risk category, which would allow indoor dining with a maximum of 50 people or 25% of capacity, whichever involves fewer people, the county would have to record fewer than 60 new cases during the two-week period monitored by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), and have a test positivity rate of less than 10% during that period.
The next such period will be Dec. 13-26.
As of Friday, Dec. 18, the county’s new case total for that two-week period was at least 25, and Staten said that number could rise depending on the latest report update for Friday.
Staten said she hopes that the free COVID-19 testing event that OHA and the county conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 16, will lower the county’s test positivity rate.
A total of 130 people were tested during the event, and results should be available this weekend.
Staten said a recent testing event in Union County yielded eight positive tests out of 140 people tested. The positive rate of 5.7% is lower than Union County’s overall rate over the past month, which has ranged from 8.8% to 17.9%.
Staten said Baker City’s testing event also could have the benefit of identifying people who are infectious but don’t have symptoms. The sooner those people know they’re infected, and thus should isolate from others, the better, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.