Shelly Cutler knows how important Miners Jubilee is to Baker City.
But never has the summer event carried so much significance — economically and socially — as it does in 2020.
With the coronavirus pandemic prompting organizers to cancel some of the region’s other signature gatherings, including the Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally planned for July 9-13, Cutler, the executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, is optimistic that not only will the Jubilee happen July 17-19, but that it will help to begin resuscitating the local economy.
“We are still planning the event,” Cutler said Monday morning. “We’re hoping that if we’re able to continue the Jubilee that it will be a real strong kickoff to the reopening efforts for the county. I just really hope we’re able to do this.”
Jason Mattox, who's organizing the 2020 Baker City Bronc and Bull Riding events, scheduled the same weekend as Miners Jubilee, said he's also proceeding with plans to put on the rodeo events.
"We're gung ho and excited to be in Baker City," said Mattox, who owns the Coastal Farm & Ranch Challenge of Champions Tour, which has added the Baker City rodeo events to its roster.
Cutler said she understands that the Jubilee will happen only if state restrictions related to the pandemic allow.
But she’s confident that the Chamber can put on the Jubilee even if some health guidelines are in place.
“We can do it safely,” Cutler said.
