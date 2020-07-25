The Baker County Fair is still on in Baker City the first week of August, but it’s going to be a drastically different event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Christena Cook, the Baker County administrative services director and interim fair liaison, said the junior livestock show and auction will happen, so kids will be able to show and sell the animals they’ve been raising.
But the animal groups will be divided into shows and sales, to take place Aug. 5, 6 and the morning of Aug. 7, with the livestock auction later on Aug. 7.
The shows and auction will be closed to the public, although parents and buyers, to a daily limit of 250 people, will be able to attend.
The shows and sales will also move from their traditional spot in the Cockram Arena to the Leo Adler baseball field, just to the north, a larger space that makes social distancing easier.
Kids will have to wear face masks.
“I’ve been involved for 50 years and this is the weirdest one we’ve ever had,” said Michelle Kaseberg, a member of the Baker County Fair Board. “It breaks my heart that we can’t go public, but we do (the fair) for the kids.”
Toni Myers, Baker County 4-H Leaders Association president, said that despite the changes, and challenges, fair organizers are striving to make 2020 a memorable year — in a good way.
Myers said some static exhibits, such as photography, will be displayed at the Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, 2020 Auburn Ave.
Myers also said she’s confident that buyers, as always, will be generous in supporting the youth who have worked so hard to prepare their animals over many months.
“We’re blessed with great community support,” Myers said. “We’re going to make this a great experience for our exhibitors, even though it’s a little different than normal. We want to show them we appreciate their hard work.”
Myers said that there will be 53 animals entered in the beef category, 61 in the swine, 36 sheep, 21 goats and five chickens.
Terri Siddoway, a member of the fair sales committee, said that the sales portion of the fair will be “just like every year,” with the only difference being that it’s outdoors for the first time since 2002.
However, there will be no showmanship this year, meaning only conformation, market and breeding classes will be shown at the fair.
There will be no open class competition this year.
The horse show, however, is scheduled for July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.