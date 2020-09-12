Baker City’s Coronavirus Relief Fund Committee met for the second time Wednesday and disbursed $72,765 to four applicants from the city’s share of federal pandemic aid.
The city has received $292,000 from the federal CARES Act, which Congress passed in late March. The city has to spend the money by Dec. 31.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Bryan Tweit and Jeff Nelson, from the Baker County Economic Recovery Team, repeated their earlier request for $50,000 to help businesses that did not qualify for or receive other grants.
“They are in desperate need, too,” Nelson said. “There’s definitely need out there for this grant.”
The Committee allocated $40,000 to the county team to distribute to businesses.
Cliff Cole, director of the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center, requested $15,000. Cole said the Center has seen an increase this month in requests for services including vouchers for fuel and utility bills, prescription medication, bus tickets and firewood.
Cole said the Center’s budget is down to about $1,800, after starting with $17,000 six months ago.
The Committee awarded $10,000 to the Compassion Center.
Brain Vegter and Ann Mehaffy from the Baker City Art Guild requested $20,000 to help local artists, musicians, and writers whose livelihoods have been affected by the cancellation of concerts and art shows. Vegter said the money would be given in amounts of $500 to $1,000 per individual.
“As of March 15, virtually most live performances were canceled and (are) still canceled and, while we do see artists doing performances from their couch, the virtual tip jar doesn’t pay the rent, doesn’t pay the utilities in the same way that actually being there motivates the audience to participate,” Vegter said.
The Committee awarded $10,000 to the Art Guild.
Rob Wilkinson, the newly hired director of the Baker County YMCA, and Kim Logsdon, the Y’s director of finance, membership and human resources, requested $41,096.
Wilkinson said that before the pandemic, the YMCA was serving about 5,000 county residents, but only about half that number now
“We’re projected to be about $82,000 in the red this year and so we’re asking for a little bit of support to help us offset that,” Wilkinson said. “We’re also going to be looking at grant opportunities to help match that going forward.”
He said the Y is projecting losses of $180,000 on membership dues, which the Y has suspended.
“Our board felt that it was important given the situation and our community that we weren’t charging for something that we weren’t able to offer so we put all memberships on hold and didn’t charge anybody,” Logsdon said.
The Committee allocated $12,765 to the YMCA.
