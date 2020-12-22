Mandy Peterson’s temporary new job can be emotionally taxing at times, but it’s also rewarding.
Peterson, who has worked at the Baker County Health Department for seven years, has added to her regular duties the tasks of contact tracing.
She conducts phone interviews with people who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
This is quite a different duty from Peterson’s work as a dietician helping residents who qualify for financial aid to buy healthy food through the Women, Infants and Children program, or overseeing the county’s tobacco prevention campaign.
Peterson said it can be challenging to talk with people who have only recently learned that they have been exposed to a potentially dangerous virus.
Most, she said, are “thoughtful and quiet, still processing the situation.”
Some have been upset, skeptical that they could have been infected.
And a very few were angry about the pandemic in general, dismissive of the recommendation, which Peterson gives as part of the contact tracing interview, that they quarantine during the period when they might be infectious.
But however the interview goes, Peterson said she is gratified to contribute to the county’s effort to stem the spread of the virus that has infected almost 400 county residents and contributed to four deaths.
“I love talking with our community and being able to help them,” Peterson said. “I love being able to be part of helping our community through a difficult time. That’s important to me.”
Although the vast majority of people whom Peterson and the county’s other contact tracers interview already know they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive — often a relative or friend — Peterson said the people she talks with invariably ask for the name of the person who tested positive.
Due to health privacy laws, she can’t answer that question.
Indeed, Peterson said she often doesn’t know the name of the person anyway.
She doesn’t conduct case investigations, which involves interviewing people who test positive. One purpose of case investigations is to identify people who are close contacts and need to be interviewed by contact tracers, ideally within 24 hours.
Peterson said contact tracing interviews often are not one-sided, with her asking all the questions.
Many people also have questions about the virus and its effects, the quarantine period, and what they should and shouldn’t do while they’re potentially infectious.
“I don’t mind answering questions — that’s what we’re here for,” Peterson said.
She said that in many cases the people she’s interviewed feel much differently about the pandemic after being identified as a close contact. That’s especially so when the person they were in close contact with is a family member.
“Once it affects your family it’s a whole new type of processing,” Peterson said. “It’s much different from just looking at the numbers.”
Among the more challenging situations, and interviews, are those in which one member of a household has tested positive, and the other members are close contacts.
Peterson said she understands how hard it can be for families to quarantine, and maintain social distancing, when there are several people sharing a relatively small home. This is of particular concern, she said, to people who have family members who are elderly or otherwise at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19.
Peterson said some people she’s interviewed are concerned about doing basic daily tasks, such as grocery shopping, while quarantining.
Fortunately, she said, the health department can in some cases help people who face such quandaries.
“We’re asking a lot of people to have to quarantine, and it’s nice to be able to support those people,” Peterson said.
She said interviews range from ones lasting five minutes or so, to ones in which the person “tells you their whole story.”
Peterson said she always indulges people who want to talk. She thinks it’s as important to listen to people as to give them information.
“I think it’s a big part of processing for some people, especially if they have a family,” she said.
Peterson said that even after interviewing dozens of people, she treats each conversation as an opportunity to help.
“I get really attached to some of the people I talk with,” Peterson said. “Their fears are real. I like being that person who can go that extra mile, to be part of the support system.”
