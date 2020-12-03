Baker County will face Oregon’s most stringent COVID-19 restrictions for at least the next two weeks.
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Tuesday, Dec. 1 that 25 of the state’s 36 counties, including Baker, will be in the “extreme risk” category during the initial period of restrictions, which started today and continues through Dec. 17.
During that period restaurants and bars will be limited to takeout or outdoor dining, while gyms, fitness centers, theaters and museums, are closed. The restrictions, which limit outdoor entertainment events to 50 people, have also prompted the Baker County Chamber of Commerce to cancel the Twilight Christmas Parade, set for Saturday, Dec. 5.
Shelly Cutler, the Chamber’s executive director, said Baker City declined to give the Chamber a permit for the parade.
Cutler said she has considered as an alternative a “drive-by” parade, but that option wasn’t feasible. Many floats involve people from multiple households, she said, and it would be difficult to restrict people from walking past the floats rather than driving.
It would also be challenging to close a street, likely for up to two hours, and have room for floats and vehicles to safely pass on both sides, Cutler said.
State’s new 4-category framework
The state’s new framework includes four risk levels based on recent COVID-19 case counts and test positivity rates — extreme, high, moderate and lower.
Most counties are in the extreme risk category, including three of Baker County’s four neighbors, Grant, Union and Malheur.
For counties with populations between 15,000 and 29,999 — including Baker, which has about 16,800 residents — two measurements determine the county’s risk level.
Those are the number of new cases during the previous two weeks, and the test positivity rate for the same period.
For the initial assignment of risk levels, state officials reviewed county statistics for the period Nov. 15-28.
Baker County qualified for the extreme risk level in both measurements.
The threshold for the number of new cases was 60, and the county had 65 new cases from Nov. 15-28.
The threshold for test positivity was 10%, and the county’s rate for that period was about 17.7%.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said he’s not surprised that the county is in the extreme risk group.
“It’s going to take a concerted effort by Baker County residents to slow the spread here and drive those numbers down, but we need to do it,” Bennett said on Wednesday. “A lot is at stake. The projections for Boise area hospitals, where our residents would normally receive advanced care, are dismal. ICUs there are expected to be out of capacity in December or January at this rate, and if the ICUs are full, hospital personnel will have to make awful choices. Our service industry is hurting badly, and for our economic health, the county needs to get at least to a level where restaurants can serve food indoors and gyms can reopen. The only tool I see to combat the trend we’re on is for each of us to take our responsibility to not spread the virus to others seriously. We can’t afford to continue on as we are.”
State officials will reassess county numbers every two weeks.
Baker County’s rate of new cases has dropped slightly in the past week or so.
The number of new cases for the most recent two-week period, Nov. 18 to Dec. 1, was 55, or eight fewer than for the Nov. 15-28 period that state officials considered in setting the initial risk levels.
However, the county reported 11 new cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day total since 12 cases were reported on Nov. 20.
Baker County has not had a two-week test positivity rate below 10% since the first half of October, however.
There is a distinct difference in restrictions between the extreme and high risk categories, notably affecting restaurants and bars, gyms, fitness centers, museums and theaters.
Restaurants and bars
• Extreme risk: Takeout highly recommended, with outdoor dining limited to 50 people, a maximum of six people, from no more than two households, per table.
• High risk: Indoor dining allowed, up to 25% capacity or 50 people total, including staff and customers, whichever results in fewer people.
Indoor recreation and entertainment facilities (including gyms, fitness centers, theaters, museums)
• Extreme risk: Prohibited
• High risk: maximum of 25% of capacity or 50 people, whichever is less
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.