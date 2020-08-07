With one new COVID-19 case reported on Friday, a total of 38 Baker County residents have either tested positive for the virus or are considered presumptive cases.
Baker County’s case total rose by nine over the past week.
Of the 38 total cases, 37 have been reported since June 30. Prior to that date the county’s only confirmed case was reported on May 6.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) defines a “presumptive” case as a person who has not tested positive but who has both had symptoms consistent with the virus and has had close contact with a person who did test positive.
“Close contact” means being within six feet of a person for at least 15 minutes, regardless of whether the encounter was indoors or outdoors, and regardless of whether either or both people were wearing masks, said Alicia Hills, nursing supervisor for the Baker County Health Department.
Nancy Staten, the Health Department’s administrator, said she did not have a breakdown of how many of the Baker County cases are positive versus presumptive.
No county resident has died from the virus, according to the OHA.
Although the agency doesn’t track the number of people who have recovered by county — recovered means 60 days have elapsed since the onset of symptoms — the OHA’s most recent weekly report did not list any COVID-19 patients being treated at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, which is Baker County’s only hospital, as of 11 p.m. on Aug. 2.
As of Friday, a total of 1,054 Baker County residents have had negative tests. That’s about 6.3% of the county’s 16,800 residents.
Priscilla Lynn, CEO of Saint Alphonsus in Baker City, said the hospital had adequate supplies of tests based on current demand
Lynn recommends residents who have COVID-19-like symptoms, such as a fever, cough, difficulty breathing, headache or muscle aches, to visit the hospital’s curbside drive-in evaluation clinic at the southeast side of the hospital, on Midway Drive just south of Pocahontas Road. The clinic is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
She said there has been an increase in visits to the clinic over the past several weeks.
Lynn said Saint Alphonsus continues to participate in an OHA program designed to test up to 15 people per week who have no symptoms but visit the hospital’s emergency room for a different reason.
“We have a target to collect 15 samples from asymptomatic patients who have a visit in our emergency room each week but are finding that we have fewer volunteers for the study than expected,” Lynn said. “We are working with OHA to find ways to increase the volume of samples from our community testing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.