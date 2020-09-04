A declining rate of new COVID-19 cases in Baker County over the past two weeks has prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to remove the county from the state “watch list.”
Brown added Baker County to that list on July 15.
Although being on the list didn’t impose extra restrictions on the county, the governor’s decision, announced Thursday, reflects a welcome trend in the virus’ spread in the county, County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Friday afternoon.
“The community has been working together,” said Bennett, who is also serving as the county’s incident commander during the pandemic.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, counties are placed on the watch list “when COVID-19 is spreading quickly and public health officials cannot trace that spread to specific sources — creating a potentially dangerous dynamic.”
“I want to commend county officials and community members in Baker County for their efforts in curbing community spread of COVID-19,” Brown stated in the press release.
Baker County had only one COVID-19 case, reported May 6, until the last week of June.
The county had eight cases the week of June 28-July 4, then nine additional cases the next two weeks leading up to Brown adding the county to the watch list on July 15.
Counties that remain on the watch list are Jackson, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow and Umatilla.
Bennett said that in some respects Baker County benefited from being on the watch list. That status gave the county priority for state resources for controlling the spread of the virus.
But he also acknowledged that being on the list also created a stigma that could have misled people that the situation was worse than it actually was.
Conversely, Bennett said the county’s removal from the list shouldn’t give people a “false sense of security.”
“This should not be a time of complacency,” he said. “We need to maintain the vigilance — masks and social distancing.”
Almost one-third of Baker County’s 77 cases were reported between Aug. 9 and 22, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
That coincides with the county’s only outbreak tied to a single facility, starting Aug. 9 at Meadowbrook Place assisted living community.
According to the OHA, there were 16 cases in that outbreak, including the two deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
Of the 77 cases, 69 are county residents who tested positive, and eight others are “presumptive” cases — people who have not tested positive but who had close contact with someone who did.
Although the county’s number of new cases has declined the past two weeks — four cases from Aug. 23-29, and seven this week — the number of residents tested has also dropped.
The highest weekly test total, 192, of which 178 were negative, was from Aug. 9-15, the week the Meadowbrook Place outbreak was announced.
Test totals were 53 from Aug. 16-22, and 64 from Aug. 23-29.
In an email responding to the Herald’s question about the drop in test numbers, Holly Kerns, a public information officer for the county, wrote that “Since tests are ordered by the patient’s primary care provider and not by Health Department staff, the Health Department doesn’t have specific insights into why there were more tests were ordered that week (Aug. 9-15). There are a number of factors that contribute to tests being ordered, including patients that are experiencing signs and symptoms, pre-surgery tests, and tests required by a workplace.”
Kerns said Baker County has had ample testing supplies to meet demand, and that Health Department officials weren’t aware of any situations when a resident met the criteria for being tested but wasn’t tested due to a lack of supplies.
