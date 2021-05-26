With its COVID-19 case rate dropping by more than half during May, Baker County returned to the lowest of the state’s risk levels today, May 27.
The county had been at either the high or extreme risk level since April 22.
“We have been advocating with the governor’s office to get back down to the lower risk category, and I’m so glad our businesses will begin Memorial Day weekend in the lowest risk category available,” Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said.
At the lowest risk level, restaurants and bars can have indoor dining up to 50% of capacity, up from 25% under high risk.
The county averaged 1.88 cases per day from May 1-25, the lowest rate since October 2020.
The county’s daily average was 5.4 cases during April, and 3.1 cases during March.
The county had no new cases for four straight days, May 20-23, then reported two cases on May 24 and three cases on May 25.
