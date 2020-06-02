The Baker County Fair will go on as scheduled, Aug. 3-7, but the annual event will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This fair won’t look like it usually does, but it is important to the Fair Board that our local youth have the opportunity to show their 4-H and FFA projects,” Ron Rowan, chairman of the Baker County Fair Board, said in a press release. “They’ve put a lot of effort into their exhibits, and we want them to have the opportunity to showcase their work.”
Rowan said the Fair Board is working on logistics for how the Fair will be adjusted to deal with guidelines related to the pandemic.
Events that will take place include, in addition to the 4-H and FFA market animal classes and auction, the small animal exhibits, horse show and static exhibits.
Each event will be modified to comply with social distancing and other Oregon guidelines.
Open class shows will not take place, however, and premiums will not be awarded to exhibitors.
