The Baker County Health Department administered 245 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru clinic Friday, Nov. 19, the highest one-day total in the county in more than seven months.
The clinic ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on East Street near the Baker County Event Center.
The most recent day when more COVID-19 vaccine doses were given in the county was April 9, the last of several large-scale clinics at Baker High School. On that day, 631 doses were given overall in Baker County, most of those at the BHS clinic.
In addition to the COVID-19 vaccines, health department workers gave 125 doses of flu vaccine, said Nancy Staten, health department director.
“We were happy with the turnout,” Staten said Monday morning, Nov. 21.
Since the April 9 clinic, the county’s highest one-day total of COVID-19 vaccine doses given was 138, on Oct. 26. Another 136 doses were administered on Nov. 9.
Staten said the 245 doses given at the drive-thru clinic included first and second doses, as well as third doses (for people who are immunocompromised and receive a full dose) and booster doses for fully vaccinated people (a half-dose).
She didn’t have a breakdown of how many of each type of dose were given.
Staten said on Friday that the health department will consider having more clinics, depending on demand, now that federal officials have made all residents 18 and older eligible for a booster dose.
About 7,400 Baker County residents 18 or older have been vaccinated, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Vaccination rates by age group:
• 65 and older — 64.5% (statewide rate is 82%
• 50 to 64 — 49% (statewide rate is 72.9%)
• 20 to 48 — 38.4% (statewide rate is 68.8%)
• 18 to 19 — 44.2% (statewide rate is 57.1%)
As of Friday (not including the drive-thru clinic), 23.3% of Baker County residents ages 65 and older had received a third or booster dose, according to OHA.
Residents 18 and older who want a booster dose can call the health department at 541-523-8211 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can also set up a time to have children ages 5 and older vaccinated.
Baker County’s vaccination rate for ages 18 and older is 53.6%, the fifth-lowest among Oregon’s 36 counties.
Friday’s drive-thru clinic coincided with a rise in COVID-19 cases in Baker County.
The county reported 46 cases for the week Nov. 14-20, the highest weekly total since 51 cases from Oct. 17-23.
Weekly totals for the following three weeks were 24, 20 and 24.
Most of last week’s cases were reported on three days — 10 on Nov. 15, 11 on Nov. 17 and 13 on Nov. 18.
Two cases were reported on both Friday, Nov. 19 and on Saturday, Nov. 20.
No new cases were reported on Sunday, Nov. 21.
Despite the increase last week, November remains on pace to have the fewest cases in a month since July.
Through Nov. 21, the monthly total was 89, an average of 4.2 cases per day.
October’s average was 5.4 cases per day, following the delta variant-driven surge in September (a record 15.5 cases per day) and August, with 10 cases per day.
There were 91 cases during July, an average of 2.9 per day.
