Baker County didn’t record any new cases of COVID-19 Saturday or Sunday, but eight new cases were reported on Monday.
The quiet weekend followed the county’s most active period during the pandemic, with 30 new cases reported between Oct. 24 and 30. The county has had 152 cases since the pandemic started in March.
According to Oregon Health Authority statistics, 15 of Baker County’s 30 new cases from Oct. 24-30 were “presumptive” cases. Those are people haven’t tested positive but had symptoms consistent with the virus and had close contact with someone who did test positive.
Through Sunday, 115 county residents had tested positive, and 29 were presumptive cases (the breakdown of Monday’s seven cases wasn’t available). Of the 2,461 total tests, 2,346, or 95%, were negative. The county’s death toll from the virus is three.
OHA is no longer tracking the number of people considered recovered, but as of Oct. 25 no patients were being treated for COVID-19 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
