Baker County this week had its biggest surge in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started, and Nancy Staten is frustrated.
Staten is the director of the Baker County Health Department.
In a Thursday interview she said she is disturbed not only by the number of new cases — 29 in the 5-day period Oct. 24-29 — but also by the source of many of the recent infections.
“When we do contact tracing, one of the things that is becoming quite evident is that social gatherings, these are super-spreader events,” Staten said. “I don’t know how to say it more blunt.”
Contact tracing is the process health department workers use to try to track the spread of the virus.
They talk to people who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, both to identify people who might have been infected, and to find out where the infection happened.
That’s not always possible, but Staten said contact tracing from this week’s cases turned up connections to events including gatherings and parties, some involving families and some groups of friends, or both.
Although Staten said it’s not clear, based on contact tracing interviews, whether people attending these events wore face masks, followed social distancing recommendations or took other precautions. But the way the virus spread at the events leads her to wonder.
“This virus loves social gatherings and events,” Staten said. “Keeping 6 feet is crucial. Wearing a mask is crucial. It does not eliminate all risk but we know that it lowers the risk of transmission.”
Baker County’s surge mirrors a statewide trend, albeit the county has lagged behind Oregon in timing.
The county reported just three new cases during a 14-day period, Oct. 20-23.
Oregon’s trend in new cases was rising during much of that period, a trend that has accelerated this week.
Friday’s statewide total of 600 new cases was the highest one-day tally during the pandemic.
Baker County’s one-day record of 10 new cases was set on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Staten urged residents not to become complacent during the comparatively tranquil period earlier this month, and now that the situation has reversed, she emphasizes how crucial it is for people to continue taking precautions.
“Our community needs to step up and do it,” Staten said. “We all have to play a part to keep our schools open, our businesses open and our economy open. This is real. People are ill. We need to take this seriously. We’re all tired of this, but we still have to do the measures we can do to slow the spread.”
Among the new cases this week are four students from Haines Elementary School. Baker School District Superintendent Mark Witty said two students tested positive and two are “presumptive” cases — people who have not tested positive but who had symptoms consistent with the virus and were in close contact with someone who did test positive.
Staten said that based on contact tracing, she believes it’s likely that the students were infected somewhere other than at school.
The Pine Eagle Charter School at Halfway announced that two students, in the range of grades 7 to 12, had tested positive for COVID-19.
This week’s rash of cases has moved Baker County from 17th among Oregon’s 36 counties to 15th in the case rate per 100,000 residents.
Baker has the 5th-lowest testing rate per 100,000 residents, with 2,420 tests done. Of those, 2,306 tests — 95% — were negative.
