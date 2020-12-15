The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced today that Baker County will remain in the extreme risk category for the spread of COVID-19, meaning the county will be subject to the most stringent state restrictions through at least New Year’s Eve.
That’s what Mark Bennett, Baker County commissioner and the county’s incident commander during the pandemic, expected.
The statistics, he said, tell the tale.
Based on OHA standards, Baker County, which was one of 25 of Oregon’s 36 counties in the extreme risk category starting Dec. 3, will remain at that level if its two-week total of new cases exceeds 60, or its test positivity rate for that period is greater than 10%.
OHA determined the county’s risk level based on its number of new cases, and positivity rate, for the period Nov. 29 through Dec. 12.
Based on reports from the Baker County Health Department, the county had 81 new cases during that two-week period, meaning the county would remain in the extreme risk category at least through Dec. 31.
The county’s positivity rate wasn’t available, but the number of new cases alone would put the county in the extreme risk level.
“The numbers continue to be high,” Bennett said on Monday morning, Dec. 14.
OHA will review county statistics again on Dec. 29, and decide whether any counties will have a change in risk status starting Dec. 31.
So long as Baker County remains in the extreme risk category, indoor restaurant dining will be prohibited. Outdoor dining is limited to 50 people, with a maximum of six people, from no more than two households, per table, and takeout service is “highly recommended,” according to OHA.
Other restrictions for counties in the extreme risk category include prohibiting indoor recreation and entertainment facilities, including gyms, fitness centers, theaters and museums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.