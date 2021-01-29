The director of Baker County’s Health Department is optimistic that the county will be ready to start COVID-19 vaccinations for county residents 80 and older the second week of February.
That’s consistent with the schedule from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Nancy Staten, the department’s director, said on Thursday, Jan. 28, that the department and its two partners that are also administering vaccines, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City and the Pine Eagle Clinic in Halfway, are focusing this week on teachers and other school employees, child care providers and early learning workers.
She estimates those groups comprise a few hundred county residents, although she didn’t have a precise number.
Staten said a vaccination clinic was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29, at the health department with about 60 people from those groups set to get the first of their two doses, while the hospital planned to inoculate about 100 people that day.
Staten said the county received permission from state officials on Sunday, Jan. 24, to start offering vaccinations to teachers and others in that group.
The previous day the county sent a letter to OHA affirming that county residents in what the state calls phase 1A — health care workers, first responders and residents of assisted living facilities and other long-term group care centers — had been offered a COVID-19 vaccine.
Staten said about half of those eligible people agreed to be inoculated.
As of Friday, Jan. 29, a total of 760 county residents had received their first dose, and 188 had both doses and were fully vaccinated against the virus.
The total of 948 residents is about 5.6% of the county’s population of 16,800.
Statewide, about 7% of Oregon’s nearly 4.3 million residents have received at least the first dose.
Based on the number of people in the education group who have made an appointment to be vaccinated, Staten said she thinks a higher percentage of that group — perhaps 60% — will choose to be vaccinated.
The state’s current schedule calls for residents 80 and older to be offered the vaccine starting the week of Feb. 7, followed in succession by:
• 75 and older, Feb. 14
• 70 and older, Feb. 21
• 65 and older, Feb. 28
All told, those groups comprise more residents than in the earlier health care and educator phases.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are about 4,275 people in Baker County older than 65 — 26.5% of the population.
Although some of those people have already been vaccinated, or offered the vaccine, because they live in a group care facility, the task of making the vaccine available to everyone 65 and older will be considerable, Staten said.
To that end, she said county officials are working on a strategy to let people in those age groups know how to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.
The outreach likely will include social media posts as well as posters and other outlets designed to reach as many people as possible.
Staten said Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s Clinic are also planning to mail letters to eligible residents.
She said county officials are also discussing the best places to schedule vaccination clinics, as the health department, in its new office at 2200 Fourth St., might not be the most convenient spot for some residents.
Thus far, Staten said, the county has received sufficient doses to accommodate residents who were eligible and willing to be vaccinated.
She hopes that will continue as the county moves to larger groups of residents.
COVID-19 vaccines are somewhat more complicated to administer due to the two-dose requirement, Staten said.
However, she said the state designates each dose as either a first or second dose, and county officials track each dose to ensure each is used as intended.
The goal is to ensure that when people are scheduled for their second dose, that dose will be available, Staten said.
That system is working well so far, she said.
Staten said the health department has also avoided wasting even a single dose of vaccine.
Unlike other vaccines, which can be refrigerated after a vial is opened, the Moderna vaccine that the health department has been administering comes in 10-dose vials that must be used within six hours after the vial is punctured.
New COVID-19 cases remain low
Baker County reported 21 new cases during the 13-day period, Jan. 16-28. That’s the fewest cases during a 13-day period since October.
Staten said 97 people were tested during a free COVID-19 testing clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 27, in Halfway. Results likely will be available this weekend or early next week, she said.
Staten said free testing clinics can reduce the county’s test positivity rate, one of two statistics (total new cases is the other) that determines the county’s risk level and resulting restrictions on businesses and other activities. During two clinics in Baker City, just four of 216 people tested were infected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.