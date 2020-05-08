Many Baker County businesses that have been closed or restricted in their services since mid-March, including bars, restaurants, beauty salons and gyms, could reopen, with limits on customer numbers, on May 15.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday unveiled a plan to roll back business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, at least in counties that have had few or no confirmed cases and that can meet requirements for testing and contact tracing capacity, hospital capacity and supplies of personal protective equipment.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Friday that he’s confident the county can satisfy all the governor’s guidelines.
“There doesn’t appear to be any reason we shouldn’t move forward” on May 15, Bennett said.
Among the thresholds counties must meet in the governor’s reopening plan is a 14-day decline in the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals.
Baker County has had only one confirmed case of the virus, and that person, who has not been identified, “has been directed to isolate from others for the duration of their illness,” according to the Baker County Health Department.
That person is recovering at home and is not hospitalized, Bennett said.
The governor also requires counties to have at least 15 contact tracers per 10,000 residents.
Baker County, with 14 contact tracers and a population of about 16,800, easily meets that mandate (about 83 contact tracers per 100,000).
Contact tracers interview people who test positive for COVID-19 and then try to identify all people who might have been in close contact with that person.
Baker County is employing contact tracing with its single confirmed case, according to the Health Department.
The governor’s plan is less restrictive in one way than the original reopening plan that Baker County submitted to the governor’s office on April 24 — the first such plan to be submitted in the state.
The county’s first plan — a revised version was sent to the governor’s office Thursday based on Brown’s announcement earlier in the day — called for bars and restaurants to reopen during the second phase, which could start within two weeks of the plan being approved.
But in her press conference Thursday, Brown said that bars could open, and restaurants resume on-site dining, in counties as soon as their plans are approved.
“We’re delighted by that,” Bennett said.
Restaurants and bars would have to comply with social distancing, keeping tables at least 6 feet apart, and employees would be required to wear face masks, Brown said.
Bennett said the county does not yet have a detailed list of requirements that restaurants, bars and other businesses would have to meet to reopen starting May 15.
The details could be critical, he said, because a reopening plan is of no benefit to businesses if the restrictions make it impossible for them to turn a profit.
“It has to be economically feasible,” Bennett said.
The governor also addressed other types of businesses that could reopen as early as May 15.
• “Personal care businesses, such as salons, barber shops, and gyms may open in a very limited way,” Brown said. “We will require physical distancing and increased sanitation, as well as a series of additional guidelines, like wearing face coverings and gloves at salons. Salons must serve customers by appointment only and maintain records for contact tracing.”
• “Retail businesses can also open using physical distancing,” the governor said. “We ask that they encourage this through proper signage, one-way flow in aisles, and using tape markings to delineate space.”
Brown also said that gatherings, now limited to 10 people, could increase to 25, with social distancing.
The governor’s plan calls for the first phase to last for three weeks, at which time conditions would be re-evaluated before potentially having individual counties move to the second phase.
“The details of Phase 2 will be finalized shortly, but given what we know right now, our expectations are to allow for somewhat larger gatherings and more work in office settings,” Brown said.
Bennett said that although he’s eager to have the county’s plan approved and to see businesses reopen, the county will continue to emphasize the importance of protecting the public along with aiding the struggling local economy, which has seen 674 people file for initial unemployment benefits since March 15.
“Our goal is to not put anyone at risk,” Bennett said. “We want to move along carefully, and we want to find that balance. It’s a monumental task.”
Bennett said he knows that some county residents worry that easing restrictions could increase the risk of the coronavirus spreading. He said he had a conference call scheduled Friday morning with a group of concerned residents to discuss that issue.
“That’s critical also, along with the economic side,” Bennett said.
The county’s revised reopening plan also addresses the issue of public health in its introductory letter.
The letter reads, in part: “We recognize that reopening is a process that requires focus on the public health issues while considering the impacts to our economic stability. At no time does our plan place the economics above the health of our community, we recognize we need both to be successful.”
Brown was less optimistic when discussing larger events such as concerts, fairs and festivals.
The Oregon State Fair has been canceled, as have some Baker County events, including the Sumpter flea market and Huntington Lions Catfish Derby during Memorial Day weekend, the Haines Fourth of July celebration (organizers still hope to put on the fireworks show in Haines), the Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally in early July and the East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game on Aug. 1.
Organizers of Miners Jubilee and the Baker City Bronc and Bull Riding events, both set for mid July, still hope to have those events.
During her press conference Thursday, Brown said: “I do have to share some difficult news: large gatherings, including live sporting events with audiences, concerts, festivals, and conventions will not be able to return until we have a reliable treatment or prevention, like a vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority is advising that any large gathering, at least through September, should either be canceled or significantly modified.”
Bennett said he is advising organizers of larger Baker County events to hold off as long as possible in deciding whether or not to cancel.
“There might be an opportunity for a second look at this thing,” he said.
Bennett said that although he doesn’t want to give people “false hope” about the events, “Baker County folks are creative,” and he thinks it might be possible to alter events in ways that could meet state requirements.
Baker County’s three elected commissioners — Bennett, Commission Chairman Bill Harvey and Commissioner Bruce Nichols — joined their counterparts in nine other counties in Central and Eastern Oregon in signing a letter Thursday urging the governor to approve the counties’ plans to begin reopening on May 15.
Other counties whose commissioners signed the letter are Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa.
On Friday afternoon the Oregon Health Authority issued these guidelines for restaurants:
• Determine maximum occupancy to maintain physical distancing requirements and limit
number of customers on premises accordingly.
• Ensure tables are spaced at least six (6) feet apart so that at least six (6) feet between
parties is maintained, including when customers approach or leave tables.
Businesses will need to determine seating configuration to comply with these
physical distancing requirements.
Remove or restrict seating to facilitate the requirement of at least six (6) feet of
physical distance between people not in the same party.
If booth seating is back-to-back, only use every other booth.
• Limit parties to 10 people or fewer. Do not combine parties/guests at shared seating
situations who have not chosen to congregate together. People in the same party
seated at the same table do not have to be six (6) feet apart.
• If a business is unable to maintain at least six (6) feet of distance, except for brief
interactions (for example, to deliver food to a table), it may operate only as pick up/to go
service. This applies to both indoor and outdoor seating.
