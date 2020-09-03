Baker County had two cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two others on Tuesday.
The county’s total of 77 cases since the pandemic started in March includes 69 county residents who tested positive, and eight others who are considered “presumptive” cases.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) defines presumptive cases as people who have not tested positive but had close contact with a person who did test positive.
A total of 1,446 county residents — 8.6% of the population — have been tested since March, with 95% of those tests, or 1,379, being negative, according to OHA.
The agency attributes the deaths of two county residents to COVID-19, both in August.
According to OHA weekly reports, there are no patients being treated for COVID-19 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, the county’s only hospital.
However, the OHA considers people as “recovered” from COVID-19 only after 60 days from the cessation of their symptoms.
Because all but one of Baker County’s positive cases was reported since late June — the first case was reported May 6 — the “recovered” number remained at only one until Wednesday, when the total of recovered Baker County residents increased to two.
That number is likely to rise steadily in the coming weeks as people who tested positive or are presumptive cases reach the 60-day threshold.
The county recorded one-third of its cases — 25 — during a two-week period starting Aug. 9. That period coincided with the county’s only outbreak at a single facility, 16 cases at Meadowbrook Place in Baker City. Both of Baker County's COVID-19-related deaths were residents at Meadowbrook, according to the OHA.
Baker County’s case rate of 446 per 100,000 population ranks 16th among Oregon’s 36 counties. The county’s rate of positive tests is 5%. Six counties have a higher percentage of positive tests, and six other counties match Baker County’s rate of 5%.
Twenty-three counties have a lower rate of positive tests.
Malheur County, with 1,196 cases (of which 1,177 are people who tested positive) and a population of 32,031, has the highest case rate at 3,733.9 per 100,000 population. Malheur County also has the highest rate of positive tests — 22% of all tests.
Umatilla County is the third on the list with a case rate of 3,335.4 per 100,000 population (2,707 cases, 2,561 positive tests, population of 81,160). Umatilla County’s positive test rate is 18%, which is the third-highest.
