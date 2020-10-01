Baker County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, following three new cases on Tuesday, the highest one-day total since Sept. 6, when there were eight.
The eight cases on Sept. 6 were from Meadowbrook Place assisted living community in Baker City.
The outbreak there, which included 27 cases, has ended, according to a press release from Meadowbrook.
During the 10-day period ending Sept. 21, the county recorded only one new case.
There have been nine new cases in the ensuing nine days, bringing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 99, according to the Baker County Health Department.
The number of weekly tests has also increased recently, from 76 the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 5 and 76 the week of Sept. 6-12, to 102 and 99, respectively, for the next two weeks.
