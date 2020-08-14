Baker County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day total during the pandemic.
The Baker County Health Department also announced Friday evening that 10 recent cases of the virus are associated with Meadowbrook Place assisted living facility in Baker City.
It is the first virus outbreak at a care facility in Baker County during the pandemic.
The county's previous daily high was three cases.
The eight new cases bring the county’s total to 53.
At least 48 of those involve county residents who tested positive for the virus.
According to a press release from the Baker County Health Department, staff at Meadowbrook have consulted with Health Department officials, the state licensing team at Oregon Department of Human Services and inhouse consultants on the situation. Baker County Health Department is supporting the Meadowbrook staff with contact tracing, isolation and notification of individuals who may have been exposed through close contact.
The staff at Meadowbrook have notified residents, families and staff of confirmed positive cases in the community and provided notice of the aggressive efforts that are taking place to helpmitigate further spread. None of the residents or staff are currently hospitalized and no deaths have been reported in connection with the outbreak as of Friday.
Staff at Meadowbrook have been preparing since early March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 into the community, according to the press release. Staff have been following best practice guidelines for infection control and prevention as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and following the directives of the regulatory body at the Oregon Department of Human Services (DHS) in their preparedness efforts.
“The Baker County Health Department has prepared for the possibility of an outbreak in a congregate care setting, and we are working closely with the staff at Meadowbrook to protect the residents and staff," said Nancy Staten, administrator of the Baker County Health Department. "We provided clear guidance for responding to this situation and controlling the spread of illness. This situation is very serious, and in order to protect those in our community who are most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, the best thing any of us can do is stay home when we’re sick and watch our distance from others.”
Meadowbrook Place staff initiated blanket COVID-19 testing for all residents and staff, although some results are still pending. At this time, the majority of individuals testing positive are asymptomatic. Residents are self-isolating in their apartments and staff are donning full personal protective equipment at all times. Meadowbrook staff have experience managing illness outbreaks such as flu, and have a heightened awareness of the possible risk to older adults posed by viral illnesses, such as flu, norovirus and COVID-19.
“At this time, we are focusing on the safety and well-being of our residents, as we follow the guidance of federal, state, local officials," Suzanne Miller, executive director of Meadowbrook, said in the press release. “We are keeping our residents, staff, and family abreast of the latest developments and will continue to do so."
In addition to the 48 positive cases, four of Baker County's 53 other cases are “presumptive,” which the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) defines as people “without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.”
The OHA, and Baker County, include both positive and presumptive cases in the case total.
Of the eight new cases reported Friday, one was not included in the OHA daily tally so it’s not clear whether that case is positive or presumptive.
Since Sunday, Baker County has reported 15 cases.
The highest previous one-week total was nine cases, from July 26 through Aug. 1.
No one in Baker County has died from COVID-19, according to the OHA.
Kerns said she’s not aware of anyone in Baker County being treated for COVID-19 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City.
Joyce Hunsaker, whose mother, Phyllis Badgley, lives at Meadowbrook Place, said she received a text message Sunday evening notifying her that one resident of the assisted living facility had tested positive for COVID-19.
Hunsaker said she received the text message three days after she and her husband, Dave, had their first visit with Badgley since her birthday in April.
The recent visit took place outside, and Joyce Hunsaker said the Meadowbrook staff required that everyone wear face masks, and set up the chairs to ensure proper distancing.
Hunsaker said she appreciated both the chance to visit with her mother, and the safety protocols.
“Meadowbrook has been so, so careful all along,” Hunsaker said. “I’m convinced that Meadowbrook is doing everything possible to contain whatever they’ve got.”
Hunsaker said that since she received the text message Sunday about the positive case, Meadowbrook has ceased allowing visits.
Hunsaker said her mother has been tested for COVID-19 twice. The first test, which happened about 10 days ago, was negative, she said.
Hunsaker said she hasn’t received a result from the second test.
