Baker County will drop from the extreme to the high risk category for COVID-19 spread starting Friday, Jan. 1, which means restaurants can have limited indoor dining, and fitness centers, theaters and museums can open, also with occupancy limits, for the first time in almost a month.
Baker County had been in the extreme risk category, and thus subject to the most stringent restrictions on businesses and other activities, since Oregon started the current four-level risk system on Dec. 3.
And until late Wednesday morning, it appeared that the county would remain in the extreme category through at least Jan. 14.
Baker County was one of the 24 counties slated to be in that category from Jan. 1-14, according to a Tuesday, Dec. 29 press release from Gov. Kate Brown’s office.
But then Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, in a Wednesday morning phone call with Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), learned that state officials had mistakenly inflated the county’s COVID-19 case total by including recent infections among inmates at the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City.
Although the prison cases are included in the county’s overall total, when the inmate cases would push a county into a higher risk category, then those cases are deducted from the total that the state uses to determine a county’s risk level, according to an email to the Herald from Liz Merah, press secretary in the governor’s office.
A press release from the governor’s office Wednesday afternoon stated that the inmate cases aren’t used in determining the county’s risk level because the inmates “do not interact with members of the broader community.”
For counties with a population between 15,000 and 30,000 — Baker County has about 16,800 residents — two statistics determine the risk level.
If the county, during the two-week measuring period, either has 60 or more new COVID-19 cases, or it has a test positivity rate of 10% or higher, then it falls into the extreme risk category.
During the most recent measuring period, Dec. 13-26, Baker County had a positivity rate of 7.9%, which qualifies for the high risk level. But the total of 68 new cases would have put the county in the extreme risk category.
But Bennett said that total of 68 included nine inmates at Powder River who tested positive. The minimum-security prison has had 29 inmates and four employees test positive since Dec. 13.
Deducting those prison cases leaves the county’s two-week total at 59, just below the 60-case threshold for the extreme risk category.
“It’s not where we want to be, but it’s moving us in a positive direction,” Bennett said. “This is so important to our businesses.”
