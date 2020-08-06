Baker County reported two cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 36. No one is hospitalized for treatment of the virus in the county, according to the Oregon Health Authority, and no county resident had died from the disease. A total of 991 county residents have tested negative for COVID-19. Of the 36 cases, 30 are residents of the 97814 ZIP code, which includes Baker City.
Coronavirus Sections
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.