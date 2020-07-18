Baker County didn’t report any new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the third straight day with no positive tests.
The county’s total remains at 13, of which 12 have been reported since June 30.
The county’s initial case was announced on May 6.
No one has died in the county from the virus, and no one is hospitalized, Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said on Friday afternoon.
The Oregon Health Authority added Baker County to a “watch list” on Wednesday that includes eight other counties. Bennett said that designation, which doesn’t impose any additional restrictions, is based not only on the number of cases in the county, but rather their sporadic nature, which means it wasn’t clear where the people were infected.
The exceptions to that are the five cases reported earlier this month, all being Forest Service employees.
Bennett said he spoke recently, not in person, to two county residents who were interviewed by contact tracers from the Baker County Health Department because they might have been in contact with a person who was infected. Bennett said both people were isolating themselves for 14 days as requested.
Bennett said investigators determined that at least one of the local residents was infected while traveling outside Baker County.
State officials don’t list personal details about people who are infected, but according to a state report 10 of the county’s 12 recent cases live in the 97814 ZIP code, which includes Baker City.
