Baker County’s rate of new cases of COVID-19 has increased the past 2 weeks, but the county continues to avoid outbreaks or clusters of cases linked to a single place or event.
“There’s no common thread, it’s all over in terms of ages,” said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department.
During the 14-day period ending Monday, the county reported 12 new cases.
That tally includes one new case on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 102 since the pandemic started in March.
For the 2-week period Sept. 6-19, Baker County reported three new cases. During that period, 175 county residents were tested, putting the positivity rate at 1.7%.
The county’s weekly positivity rate peaked at 17.1% for the week starting Aug. 30, with the second-highest rate of 13.4 for the week starting Aug. 16. In both cases the driving factor was an outbreak at Meadowbrook Place assisting living community Baker City. That outbreak, which Staten said has been resolved, included 27 cases and the county’s two deaths attributed to COVID-19.
During the past 2 weeks, the county has reported a single new case on nine separate days, with multiple new cases on only one day — three cases reported Sept. 29.
Staten said the health department’s contact tracers have been able to track some of the recent cases to having had contact with another confirmed case — either a relative or friend. But in other instances the source of the infection hasn’t been confirmed, she said.
Staten said some Baker County residents — she didn’t have a specific number — have contracted the virus outside the county, but they are counted as Baker County cases.
Staten said county health officials have not seen clusters of infections associated with any large gathering or event, including the Haines Stampede rodeo July 3-4, or the demolition derby, also at the Haines Stampede grounds, in August.
Even so, Staten said she continues to encourage people to avoid large gatherings, especially ones indoors, and to follow precautions such as wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and frequently washing hands.
Of the county’s 102 total cases, 92 are county residents who tested positive, and 10 are “presumptive” cases — people who did not test positive but had close contact with someone who did.
Although the Oregon Health Authority lists just four county residents as being “recovered,” Staten said that number is not current because the state agency is no longer updating that figure.
She said during a Zoom meeting convened Sept. 30 by the Baker School District that 38 county residents who tested positive have recovered. Staten said Monday that a person is considered recovered once 60 days have elapsed since the onset of symptoms.
She said some people who are counted as recovered might still have effects from their bout with the virus, but they are no longer infectious.
The number of county residents being tested has increased the past 2 weeks.
The weekly average number of tests from Aug. 16 through Sept. 12 was 80.
The weekly average for the period Sept. 13-26 was 107 tests.
The number could continue to rise, as Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Baker City, as of Friday, Oct. 2, is offering a COVID-19 test through its curbside clinic, with results available as quickly as 15 minutes, for people who have symptoms.
The Saint Alphonsus curbside clinic also offers a test for people who don’t have symptoms, with results available in 4 to 5 days, said Andy Mollahan, lab manager for Saint Alphonsus in Baker City and Ontario.
See Thursday’s issue of the Baker City Herald for more about the new testing options.
