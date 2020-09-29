Baker County’s only outbreak of COVID-19, at Meadowbrook Place assisted living community in Baker City, has ended, according to a statement from the facility where 27 cases were reported during the summer.
In a press release that Baker County distributed on Friday, Meadowbrook stated that “After much effort in the building from staff, Baker County and the State, we are happy to report that all residents and staff have tested negative multiple times over the course of five weeks.”
According to the statement, the series of negative tests allowed Meadowbrook to resume outdoor visits with residents, and to allow physical and other therapists to again treat residents.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported that there were 27 cases of COVID-19 in the Meadowbrook outbreak. The state agency hasn’t said how many of the people who tested were positive are residents, and how many are employees.
The two Baker County residents who have died due to COVID-19 were Meadowbrook residents, according to the OHA.
As of Monday afternoon, the county’s total number of cases was 95.
That includes 86 county residents who have tested positive, and nine “presumptive” cases — residents who haven’t tested positive but have had close contact with someone who did.
A total of 1,851 of the county’s 16,800 residents have been tested, with 1,766 of those tests — 95% — negative, according to OHA.
