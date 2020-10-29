Baker County set a one-day record high with 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
That followed four new cases on Monday.
Some of the new cases from those two days are connected to Haines Elementary School, where two students tested positive on Saturday, said Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department.
Staten did not say how many of the 14 new cases this week are linked to the Haines school, which has 114 students in kindergarten through sixth grade as well as 12 preschoolers.
Students returned to in-person classes at Haines, as well as at South Baker and Brooklyn schools in Baker City, and Keating Elementary, on Oct. 14.
Mark Witty, Baker School District superintendent, said he wasn’t aware of new infections in Haines students after Sunday.
Witty said he is aware of the two students testing positive, as well as two other students who are “presumptive” cases.
Those are people who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and have had close contact with someone who tested positive, but haven’t themselves tested positive.
The Pine Eagle Charter School at Halfway announced Tuesday that two students from grades 7-12 had also tested positive.
(1) comment
Of course they did. It was only a matter of time. What did they think would happen?
