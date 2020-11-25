Baker County officials are preparing to accept applications from local businesses that have struggled due to COVID-19 restrictions and could be eligible for some of the $641,000 in federal aid the county will soon receive.
State officials, who are distributing $55 million from the CARES Act statewide, hope to send money to counties as early as Dec. 1, according to an email from the state to Baker County commissioners.
“Our goal is to get this moving and to get this money out,” Commissioner Mark Bennett said.
To that end, Bennett said the county has created a committee that will review applications from businesses and make recommendations to the county commissioners, who will make the final decision.
Bennett said the process is modeled after one Baker City used to distribute $292,000 in CARES Act money earlier this year.
Most of the city’s money went to nonprofit community groups, including The Salvation Army, Child Care Resource & Referral and Crossroads Carnegie Art Center.
But the $641,000 coming to the county is allocated for businesses, both for-profit and nonprofit under federal tax code 501(c)(3), that have been harmed by shutdowns and other restrictions prompted by the pandemic.
Businesses can qualify either because they were prohibited from operating under the executive order that Gov. Kate Brown approved earlier this month imposing a two-week “freeze” in effect from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2, or by showing a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more, as a result of the pandemic, between March 1 and Nov. 30, compared to the same period in 2019.
Bennett said the county’s focus will be on helping businesses in the hospitality industry, including restaurants and bars. Restaurants are limited to offering takeout meals during the two-week freeze (see related story above on this page).
Bennett said the advisory committee that will review applications will including Bryan Tweit, the county’s economic developer; Jeff Nelson of Blue Mountain Community College’s Small Business Development Center; Shawn Berry, who’s leading the county’s economic recovery team during the pandemic; Baker City Mayor Loran Joseph; Baker City Manager Fred Warner Jr.; and a mayor from one of the county’s smaller cities, who had yet to be confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 24.
Bennett said he expects the county to start soliciting applications from qualifying businesses soon, although a date hasn’t been set.
