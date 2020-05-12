A team of Baker County “contact tracers” is continuing to try to identify and interview anyone who had close contact with the only county resident who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The process can take up to a few weeks, said Nancy Staten, administrator of the Baker County Health Department.
The county announced April 6 that one person had tested positive.
County officials have not identified the person or given any other information about the circumstances, including the person’s age range or severity of symptoms, citing federal health privacy laws.
County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Friday that the person was recovering at home.
Staten said contact tracing protocol from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) calls for tracers to identify people who have been in “close contact” with a person who tested positive for coronavirus. “Close contact” is defined as being near the person for at least 15 minutes, Staten said.
She said people interviewed by contact tracers could include family and friends of the person who tested positive.
She declined to say approximately how many people the Baker County team has identified, or expects to interview, in connection with the county’s single confirmed case, again citing privacy laws.
Staten said the “close contact” definition would not include, for instance, situations in which the person shopped at a store — unless the person had a conversation with an employee or patron that lasted more than 15 minutes.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s guidelines for allowing counties to begin reopening parts of their economies requires counties to have at least 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents.
Baker County, with 14 contact tracers for a population of about 16,800, easily exceeds that threshold.
Staten said the county also complies with another of the governor’s requirements — the ability to test up to 30 people per 10,000 population per week.
That ratio means Baker County has to be able to test up to 49 people per week, and Staten said that Saint Alphonsus Medical Center and St. Luke’s Eastern Oregon Medical Associates can combine to meet that testing capacity.
The requirement is for the capacity to test, not the actual number of people tested, Staten said.
As of Monday, 101 Baker County residents have been tested for the virus, according to the OHA.
Bennett said Baker County’s reopening plan, originally submitted April 24 and revised last week based on the governor’s guidelines, has been sent from the governor’s office to the OHA for review.
The county hopes to have approval to start reopening on Friday.
