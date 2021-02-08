In its first 30 minutes or so, Baker County's COVID-19 vaccine call center fielded more than 300 calls from residents who wanted to have their name added to a waiting list to receive a vaccination.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett said the county has hired four temporary workers to take phone calls.
The call center started Monday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 a.m. It will be open today through Thursday, Feb. 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The phone number is 541-523-0015.
County Sheriff Travis Ash is overseeing the call center, Bennett said.
Residents 80 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
The state-mandated priority list calls for people 75 and older to be eligible starting Feb. 15, followed by people 70 and older on Feb. 22, and those 65 and older starting March 1.
Residents can also get on the waiting list online at www.bakercountycovid19.com
(0) comments
