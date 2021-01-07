Baker County’s recent rate of positive COVID-19 tests could move the county back into the extreme-risk category after the current two-week stint at the high-risk level with its less stringent restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.
And even if the county’s test rate stays below the 10% threshold for extreme-risk designation, its total of new cases could push it from the high to the extreme category starting Jan. 15.
As a county with a population between 15,000 and 30,000 (Baker County has about 16,800 residents), Baker will be in the extreme-risk category if it exceeds either of two measurements:
• a test positivity rate of 10% or higher during a two-week measuring period
• 60 or more new cases over the two-week measuring period
The current measuring period is Dec. 27 through Jan. 9.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 5, the county’s test positivity rate for the period was 13.4% — 41 positive tests out of 306 total.
During that same period the county recorded 71 new cases. However, 18 of those were inmates at the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City, and those cases aren’t included in the county’s total if the prison cases would move the county from the high to the extreme risk category.
With 53 “official” cases, the county would return to the extreme category if there are more than six new cases from Wednesday, Jan. 6, through Saturday, Jan. 9.
Baker County was in the extreme risk category from Dec. 3, when the four-level risk system took effect, until Jan. 1.
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, who has served as the county’s incident commander during the pandemic, said he’s concerned that fluctuations in case totals and test positivity will leave the county, and its business owners, stuck on a “roller coaster for an extended period of time,” a ride that will move the county between risk levels multiple times.
“In my discussions with the Oregon Health Authority I’ve argued that we really can’t handle it this way,” Bennett said. “It’s chaotic.”
Among other effects, Bennett said changing regulations would make it difficult for business owners, and in particular restaurateurs, to know how much food and other products to order in advance.
Bennett noted that public health administrators from six counties, including Nancy Staten from Baker County, in late December sent a letter to the Oregon Health Authority, asking officials to make the high risk category the most severe level, and to give county health officials the authority to determine COVID-19 restrictions in their counties.
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Dec. 29 that the county would remain in the extreme risk category through Jan. 14, but the governor’s office reversed that a day later, saying the county would drop to the high risk level (the two other levels are moderate and lower risk).
The county qualified for the high risk designation based on its 7.9% positivity rate from Dec. 13-26.
The county recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases during that period; however, state officials didn’t initially recognize that nine of those who tested positive are inmates at Powder River.
Deducting those nine cases dropped the county’s total to 59 — the maximum allowed for high risk counties.
The difference in restrictions between the high and extreme risk levels applies largely to restaurants, bars, fitness centers and gyms, theaters and museums.
Restaurants and bars
• Extreme risk: Indoor dining prohibited; outdoor dining allowed with a maximum of 50 people, six people, from no more than two households, per table. Required closure at 11 p.m.
• High risk: Indoor dining allowed, with a limit of 25% of capacity or 50 people, including customers and staff, whichever is fewer; required closure at 11 p.m.
Indoor fitness centers, gyms, theaters and museums
• Extreme risk: Prohibited
• High risk: Maximum of 25% of capacity or 50 total people, whichever is fewer
Faith institutions, funeral homes, mortuaries, cemeteries
• Extreme risk: Indoor maximum of 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer; 150 people outdoors
• High risk: Indoor maximum of 25% of capacity or 150 people, whichever is fewer; 200 people outdoors
Long-term care facilities
• Extreme risk: Outside visits only
• High risk: Visits allowed, including indoors
