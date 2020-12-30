Baker County Commisssioner Mark Bennett said that due to a mistake in tallying COVID-19 cases, the county will not stay in the extreme risk category through Jan. 14, but will instead drop to the high risk category starting on Friday, Jan. 1.
Bennett said state officials mistakenly counted nine positive cases among inmates at Powder River Correctional Facility during the most recent two-week period, Dec. 13-26, that determines each county's risk level. Although those cases are included in the county's overall total, they are not supposed to be counted when determining the county's risk level and the associated restrictions on businesses and other activities.
When those nine cases are deducted, the county's total new cases for the period Dec. 13-26 was 59, one below the threshold for the extreme category. The county also qualifies for the high risk category because its test positivity rate for that two-week period was below 10% (7.9%).
The drop on Friday to the high risk category means restaurants, which have been limited to takeout and delivery since Dec. 3, can again offer indoor dining, with limits of 25% of capacity or 50 total people, including customers and staff, whichever is fewer. The same limits also apply to fitness centers, gyms, theaters and museums.
Bennett said the pending move from extreme risk to high risk, though "not where we want to be, it's moving us in a positive direction."
See more in Thursday's issue of the Baker City Herald.
